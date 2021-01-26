News

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla.

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the third panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of four total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A total of 22 Florida panther deaths were reported in 2020, with 19 killed by vehicles.

The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found Thursday in Lee County on a rural road near Wild Turkey Strand Preserve, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

  Comments  

National

Tornado leaves several injured, homes damaged in Alabama

January 26, 2021 3:50 AM

National

Tensions between Trump supporter Lin Wood and Mercer University boil over

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service