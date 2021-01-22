California reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 764

California reported a one-day record of 764 COVID-19 deaths on Friday but the rate of new infections is falling.
The deaths reported by the California Department of Public Health top the previous mark of 708 set on Jan. 8. In the last two days California has recorded 1,335 deaths and the state's overhaul total during the pandemic is nearing 36,000.
Hospitalizations and newly confirmed cases have been falling, however, and health officials are growing more optimistic that the worst of the latest surge is over.
The 23,024 new cases reported Friday are less than half the mid-December peak of nearly 54,000. In the last week the state averaged nearly 29,000 new cases per day, more than 6,000 fewer than the prior week.
The positivity rate for people being tested has dropped by 15% in the last week, which means fewer people will end up in hospitals. Hospitalizations have fallen below 20,000 statewide, a drop of more than 10% in two weeks.
In one of its grimmest reports since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 13,719 additional cases of COVID-19 to bring the state’s known total to 1,627,603. Also, 272 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 25,011.
The number of deaths is the most reported by Florida in a single day since Aug. 11 when the state announced 276 deaths. Positivity percentages also soared across the state and in all of South Florida’s counties from the Keys to Palm Beach.
