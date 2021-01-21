Overnight bomb threat shuts down Florida Capitol complex

Law enforcement authorities shut down Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee “out of an abundance of caution" when a bomb threat was received overnight.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Capitol will be closed to employees at least until 9 a.m. as an investigation continued.

The agency said the Capitol complex was swept by law enforcement officers and explosive-detecting K-9s. The agency's tweet said nothing suspicious was found.

Law enforcement officials have been on high alert since state capitols were targeted with threats of violence following an insurrection at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6.

No additional details were immediately available.