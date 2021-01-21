Beshear to co-chair national task force on economic recovery

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been chosen to help lead a national task force that will offer guidance to states on economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Governors Association said Wednesday that Beshear will serve as co-chairman of its Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force along with Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina.

The bipartisan task force will focus on issues that include energy, environment, infrastructure, land management and taxes as states craft plans to revitalize their economies.

Beshear, a Democrat, described the work as “crucially important” for states.

“This global health crisis has upended economies the world over, and there isn’t a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts," Beshear said.

Beshear said he's looking forward to "studying lessons others have to offer and exploring new ways to keep America’s workforce and businesses thriving.”