Georgia county plans new morgue, citing lack of space

Leaders of a southwest Georgia county are planning a new morgue, saying there's not enough room to keep using the local hospital's morgue.

Dougherty County commissioners on Monday accepted a proposal for architectural and engineering services. The county plans to pay for the project out of local sales tax money.

County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB-TV that the county is examining how much space it needs, where the morgue should be built and how much it will cost.

The county now uses the morgue at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Fowler said, but said deaths from COVID-19 have left space scarce.

Commissioners said they're hoping to have a joint venture with other nearby counties. Fowler said he will be talking with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other county coroners about the project. A partnership could bring outside funding.

“I think by us having a large enough place that we may be able to utilize and assist other coroners,” said Fowler.

Fowler said he hopes to complete the new morgue this year.