Pascagoula mayor won’t seek reelection, citing pandemic
The mayor of Pascagoula says he won’t seek reelection this year, citing demands the coronavirus pandemic has placed on his day job as a physician.
Dr. Steve Demetropoulos made the announcement on his Facebook page, WLOX-TV reported Sunday.
“Thank you for all of your support and words of encouragement while I have been in office,” Demetropoulos said in a posted video. “I will continue to work hard on your behalf until my term ends.”
For decades, Demetropoulos has worked as a physician and emergency medical director at Singing River Health Services. He was elected mayor of Pascagoula last year in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Dane Maxwell, who left to take office a state public service commissioner.
