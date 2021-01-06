Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:

Jan. 6

The Greenwood Commonwealth on President Donald Trump pressuring Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election:

President Donald Trump continues to claim the election was stolen from him. The only person, though, who has been caught trying to steal the November election is the president himself.

His badgering phone call over the weekend to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sounded very much like Trump was asking his fellow Republican to commit election fraud.

How else can anyone interpret Trump pressuring the Georgia election official to “find 11,780 votes.” How would Raffensperger — after multiple counts certifying Joe Biden as the rightful winner in that state — “find” enough votes to overturn the result? He would have to fabricate them, of course.

To his credit, Raffensperger did not cave to the strong-arming. He has more integrity and sense than the person who will soon be vacating the White House, probably kicking and screaming.

Jan. 1

The Vicksburg Post on Time Magazine's 2020 Person of the Year and frontline medical workers:

Time Magazine got it wrong when it named its Person of the Year for 2020. The magazine named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as its Person of the Year, a moniker that is anticipated and debated each year. But this is no comment as to the politics of the selection.

Biden and Harris, in winning a hotly contested and passionate election, would be worthy selections in any other year. But this is 2020 and the editors of the magazine made a mistake, a tone-deaf mistake that we are sure they would correct if given the opportunity.

In 2020, there is but only one choice when it comes to the Person of the Year, whether it be Time Magazine or any other publication or media outlet that finds itself important enough to present such honors.

This year, a year so devastatingly ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the only person or persons worthy of such a title at any level are our frontline medical workers. It is them — those heroes who have long forgotten what it felt to be just tired because of their exhaustion right now — who deserve our continued praise, adoration and appreciation.

For more than 10 months, our local paramedics, nurses, doctors, lab technicians, and many others serving on the front line, have quite literally waged war against this virus. They have stood there each day administering tests and providing treatment.

In a world where patients hospitalized with this virus cannot be there with family, they have also been compassionate companions for those fighting for their lives.

In this war, there have been casualties and there have been fatalities. Our frontline heroes have been there when far too many have taken their last desperate breath. They have been there to offer condolences to families, sometimes not even in person, to tell them that their loved ones are among the mounting numbers of people killed by an invisible enemy.

Recently, The Post was honored to be present as a handful of medical personnel received the first portions of the COVID-19 vaccine. As the shots were administered you could almost see a weight lifted from their shoulders — not because they were receiving a vaccine that could protect them from this virus, but because it was the start of a vaccine being administered that could protect all of us.

They have seen it first hand. They know what this virus can do and has done to far too many.

For nearly a year, these men and women have had to go home and in many cases seclude themselves from their loved ones because they have high risks of exposure and are horrified about sharing it with others. They’ve taken drastic steps to keep their loved ones safe. We should too.

These men and women need our help, not just our thanks. They need each of us to step up and do our part to defeat this virus that has attacked every part of our lives. There have been moments in our country’s history when citizens were drafted into service to meet an adversary on foreign soil.

This is different. This adversary is here, in our nation, in our state and in our community, and we are being called to serve. We have been drafted. Our heroes on the front line need us to not just offer our appreciation and support, but give our dedication by masking up, social distancing and taking precautions that have long been proven to prevent the spread of this disease.

Our frontline medical workers are tired. They are battered. But they are resilient. They are “the” Person of the Year for this year and many others.

Dec. 30

The Dispatch on a letter written by a city official in Columbus, Mississippi:

Writing tips for when you are angry.

1. Pour out your emotions, leaving no doubt about how deeply you are offended by the other person’s conduct/comments.

2. Be sure to make it personal with a lot of “why don’t you?” references.

3. Close document. Wait 30 seconds then add a few “further mores” and “another things.”

4. Hit the delete key.

We are reminded of these tips by Columbus Chief Operations Officer David Armstrong’s letter to the editor last week in response to a letter to the editor published the previous day from Columbus resident Bob Raymond.

Raymond wrote about his experience with a homeless woman he had encountered. When he called the Columbus Police Department to ask for an officer to give the woman a ride to a hotel room that had been provided to her, he was told CPD policy wouldn’t allow it due to COVID. He criticized the police for not helping someone in need.

He concluded the letter by writing: ”... In Columbus, (police) can arrest someone for not wearing a mask, put them in their car and take them to jail but they can’t give a woman, wearing a mask, a ride to a homeless shelter.

We pause here to acknowledge that it can be difficult to suffer insult in silence, especially when you feel the criticism is unfair or unkind. No doubt, public officials are subject to a fair share of criticism, sometimes warranted, other times not. Public service can be a thankless job.

Armstrong’s letter made that pretty clear.

Armstrong called Raymond’s letter “asinine” and assuming Raymond did not give the woman a ride, wrote: “Well, sir, if that’s not hypocrisy, then I don’t know what is. Ebenezer Scrooge would have been very proud of.”

If this were an exchange between two private citizens, we would be inclined to accept the tit-for-tat tone. But when public servants respond in such fashion, it may produce a chilling effect among residents. We believe that citizens have every right to level criticism toward city officials and that when city officials respond in anger, those officials undermine their own standing in the community.

We suspect, but do not know, that if Armstrong had followed the above writing tips, he may have decided not to respond at all or, if he did choose to respond, he would have confined his response to citing the policy in question and explaining why that policy had been implemented.

Readers would then be free to agree with the policy or disagree, but at the very least, they would have been provided some insight and the end result would be of some value.

As published, however, Armstrong’s letter shed plenty of heat, but no light.

There’s no value in that.

https://cdispatch.com/