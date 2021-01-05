Kentucky lawmakers convene amid COVID-19 challenges

Kentucky lawmakers opened their 2021 session Tuesday amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, with budget and virus-related issues likely to dominate a packed agenda.

Republicans bolstered their legislative supermajorities in last year’s election, giving them enough clout to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Topping the agenda for the 30-day session will be passing another one-year state budget. Last year, lawmakers approved a one-year budget — rather than the traditional two-year spending plan — after the coronavirus outbreak created financial uncertainty.

Beshear will unveil his spending proposals and other priorities Wednesday evening in his State of the Commonwealth/budget speech, which he will deliver virtually because of the pandemic.

As in the latter stages of the 2020 session, lawmakers will again face the challenge of conducting business amid the ongoing threat from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Republicans signaled their intention to push back against Beshear’s response to the pandemic by scaling back the governor’s emergency powers. Beshear wielded his executive authority to put restrictions on businesses and the size of gatherings, which some GOP lawmakers branded as an abuse of power.

Beshear has credited his actions with saving lives, noting that some GOP-led states with more lax responses have been hit much harder by the virus.