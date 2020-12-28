Pandemic, politics and protests make Idaho’s top 2020 news

The novel coronavirus pandemic affected nearly every aspect of Idaho residents' lives in 2020, impacting our financial security, our education, our workplaces, our elections and our recreation. As the year came to a close, more than 124,000 residents had been infected by the novel coronavirus, and more than 1,200 of them had died from COVID-19. But December also brought a ray of hope, as the state received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines to be given to health care workers and nursing home staffers and residents.

Here, a look at the coronavirus pandemic and other news events that shaped the year: