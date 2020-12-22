Kentucky governor, lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear puts on a face mask after speaking to reporters at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File) AP

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his wife Britainy received COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, together with top state lawmakers.

The Democratic governor thanked the top two Republican legislative leaders, Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, for joining him in “setting the right example for the people of Kentucky.”

The head of the Kentucky national guard, lieutenant governor, and state police commissioner will receive vaccines on Wednesday, Beshear said.

“As more quantities become available we will be providing them to more officeholders and or critical physicians," he said. “Again, we're doing this in a way that preserves 99.99% of these for front-line workers and for long-term care but builds confidence as we go.”

About 7,000 Kentuckians, the vast majority of them health care workers in hospitals, have been vaccinated since Dec. 14. Frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents will continue to receive vaccinations into February.

Kentucky reported 3,057 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 virus-related deaths Tuesday.

The state’s test positivity rate is 8.48%, down slightly from Monday. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

