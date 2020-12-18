Kansas Digest

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Kansas. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORY:

MAN RUN OVER-DEPUTY

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. -- A Kiowa County law enforcement officer falsely told emergency medical responders that a patrol vehicle had not run over a suspect, a medical record of the incident shows. By Roxana Hegeman. Developing

VIRUS

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly expressed little concern Friday over a smaller-than-expected second shipment of a coronavirus vaccine for Kansas, adding that she expects the state’s plan for distributing doses in coming months should boost an economy that appears to have slumped recently. By John Hanna. Developing

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-MAYOR RESIGNS

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

DODGE CITY — Several investigators have concluded that angry emails about mask requirements that prompted a Kansas mayor to resign did not directly threaten her safety. Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw resigned Tuesday. She said she did not feel safe continuing in the role because of threatening communications she received after she was quoted in a USA Today article supporting the city’s mask mandate in response to the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 439 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project. SENT 1,572 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO-UNEMPLOYMENT

DENVER — Colorado reported unemployment filings have ticked up during the latest surge of the coronavirus pandemic, rising by more than 11% in the last week, officials said. SENT: 236 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

ELECTION 2020-KANSAS GOVERNOR

TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is running for re-election in 2022, a spokeswoman said Friday. By John Hanna. SENT: 199 words.

IN BRIEF:

Child Killed-Arrest — A 21-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested in the death of a 2-year-old child.

SPORTS:

Nothing at this hour