Idaho News Coverage Advisory

ELECTION 2020-IDAHO ELECTORS

BOISE — All four of Idaho’s Republican electors on Monday cast their ballots for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 474 words.

WOLVERINE LAWSUIT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Conservation groups filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to withhold Endangered Species Act protection from wolverines in the lower 48 states, where no more than 300 of the animals are thought to remain. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 389 words.

PUBLIC HEALTH-LEADER DEPARTURES

An investigation has found that at least 181 public health leaders in 38 states have resigned, retired or been fired since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The investigation by The Associated Press and Kaiser Health News shows that at the same time, lawmakers in 24 states have crafted legislation to weaken public health powers. By Anna Maria Barry-Jester, Hannah Recht, Michelle R. Smith, and Lauren Weber. SENT: 3015 words. With AP Photos.

SEX CRIMES-ARREST

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 37-year-old Athol man was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force on Friday night and charged with multiple sex crimes against minors. SENT: 221 words.