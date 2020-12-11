Beshear: Indicator of virus spread drops again in Kentucky

An indicator of the spread of the coronavirus fell again Friday in Kentucky, marking the eighth straight day it has declined in the state, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The positivity rate dropped below 9% to 8.86%, Beshear said in a news release.

“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” he said. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”

The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

New cases reported Friday numbered 3,691, with 22 deaths. A total of 2,168 deaths have been reported in Kentucky since the pandemic began.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.