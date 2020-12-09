Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Man holding trash can for friend finds dead body

The Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla.

A Florida man who had been storing a trash can for a friend for more than two months, found a badly decomposing body inside when he opened it, authorities said.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. said the unidentified man had been hold the 55-gallon container for a friend who promised to retrieve it later. But they never returned and after about two months, the man smelled a foul odor and opened the container. Inside were human remains that had been wrapped up.

The Herald-Tribune reported Tuesday that the sheriff's office is investigating the identify of the remains and how they died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Detectives are following leads as the investigation continues, but have not named a suspect. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

Mom of 2 kids killed at mini golf helping first responders

December 09, 2020 3:37 AM

News

Tuesday’s Sports In Brief

December 09, 2020 2:40 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service