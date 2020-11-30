California urges hospitals to test all workers for virus

California has asked hospitals to ramp up their coronavirus testing amid a surge of new cases, urging them to test health care workers at least once per week while testing all new patients before admitting them.

California reported 7,787 confirmed coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday, with 1,812 of those patients in the intensive care unit. Statewide, 75% of intensive care beds are filled and state officials expect to reach capacity by mid-December.

The California Department of Public Health sent hospitals a letter last week that “strongly recommends” they test their employees at least once per week, defining workers as all paid and unpaid people who have the “potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients.” The broad definition includes doctors, nurses, students, volunteers, security, laundry and administrative workers, among others.

“There are simply too many asymptomatic people with COVID, and without robust testing, our hospitals will remain centers for spreading the disease instead of centers of healing as they should be,” said Zenei Triunfo-Cortez, the association’s president who works as a nurse in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It's unclear how hospitals will respond. The California Hospital Association said the letter was a recommendation, while labor unions for nurses and other health care workers said it was a requirement.

Lucia Hwang, spokesperson for National Nurses United, said these “all facilities letters” are often worded as “guidance,” but that state officials expect hospitals to comply. They noted that the state issued similar guidance earlier this year for skilled nursing facilities to regularly test their workers.

The California Public Health Department, responding to an email from the Associated Press, said hospitals are required to submit a testing plan and that the state recommends the plan include weekly testing of health care workers.

The letter says hospitals should put health care workers on a weekly testing schedule. The exception is workers who have tested positive within the past three months and have since returned to work. The state says those workers should only be tested if they show new symptoms or it has been more than three months since their infection.

However, hospitals “must understand that routine ... testing of (health care workers) does not replace or preclude other infection prevention and control interventions,” Heidi W. Steinecker, deputy director of the California Department of Public Health, wrote in the letter to hospitals.