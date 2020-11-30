The Latest: Michigan team meetings going virtual

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says team meetings that were scheduled to be done in person will be conducted virtually on Monday after an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

Harbaugh says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” by medical professionals, athletic department staff, athletic trainers and doctors.

The Wolverines (2-4) are scheduled to play Maryland (2-2) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, where they are 0-3 this season.

The Terrapins, who had two games canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program, played for the first time in three weeks on Saturday and lost 27-11 to then-No. 12 Indiana.

___

Minnesota has canceled its game against Northwestern on Saturday, the second straight football cancellation for the Gophers because of a spike in their COVID-19 cases.

The decision was made by university officials Monday in consultation with the Big Ten. Since Nov. 19, Minnesota has had 47 positive cases, including 21 players and 26 staff members. Seven of those cases were reported on Monday.

The Gophers paused all team-related activities six days ago. They canceled their game at Wisconsin last week.

Northwestern leads the Big Ten West Division at 5-1.

___

The Charlotte Hornets will not allow fans to attend home games to start the season because of the pandemic.

The team said Monday it made the decision after consulting with state and local government officials. It will continue to work on a plan that will allow fans to safely return to Spectrum Center later this season.

The Hornets open the preseason Dec. 12 at home.

___

Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball team will not play in a Connecticut tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test. The team has paused basketball activities.

The Commodores had been scheduled to play at the Legends Classic and face UConn on Tuesday. They wre to have played Southern California or BYU on Thursday in that event.

Vanderbilt had opened season with a win over Valparaiso on Nov. 27.

___

The Presbyterian women’s basketball team postponed its next three games because of a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the program. The team has paused all basketball activities.

Called off were a road game at Furman on Tuesday, a home game against Mercer on Dec. 10 and a visit to East Tennessee on Dec. 12.

Presbyterian competes in the Big South Conference. The Blue Hose’s opener against Kennesaw State was called off on Nov. 25 because of a COVID-19 issue at Kennesaw State.

Presbyterian coach Alaura Sharp stressed that the health and safety of the team and staff was the priority.

___

William & Mary has paused all men’s basketball activities following a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the postponement of at least five games, including Monday night’s game at N.C. State.

The school says the positive test came within its Tier 1 personnel, which the NCAA defines as individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition.

The team was notified of the positive result Sunday as part of regular testing. It says all players, coaches, trainers and managers will quarantine for at least 14 days.

Barring setbacks, the team hopes to return to activity Dec. 14.