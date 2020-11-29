Prisons to begin video visitation service

The Alabama prison system, which suspended visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic, is starting a video visitation service to try to reconnect prisoners with their family and friends.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said the system is expected to be rolled out to all prisons by early December. The prison system said inmates will be able to use the video kiosks by appointment. Families and friends can securely send photos to inmates for view via the kiosk after approval by facility staff.

The prison system said the program will continue after in-person visitation resumes because some families may find it an easier and more affordable way to visit.

The prison system said it is also beginning an electronic messaging service where friends and family can send emails, cards and photos. Officials said staff will process, print and distribute the messages.