Asia Today: India reports over 44,000 cases, most in Delhi

Students wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus listen to their teacher during a class at Maharani College for Women in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. The southern state of Karnataka decided Monday not to reopen schools and pre-university colleges though institutes of higher education were opened last week. AP

India has registered 44,376 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest increase has taken the total number of cases to 9.22 million, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. Deaths rose by 481, driving the total fatalities to 134,699.

India’s confirmed daily toll has remained below 50,000 for a few weeks, after peaking in September. But several cities have witnessed a surge in cases, prompting some state governments to clamp additional restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Mumbai in southern India, travelers from New Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat will have to undergo mandatory coronavirus tests before entering the city. The three northern states are witnessing the latest surge in infections.

The situation remains grim in New Delhi, which is recording the highest number of cases in the country. The capital is reporting nearly 100 deaths on average every day for the last two weeks.

In other developments in Asia and the Pacific:

— China says a fast-track arrangement for business-related travel with Japan will be launched on Nov. 30. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that the two governments agreed to facilitate business and other necessary exchanges. Details of the plan have not been publicly released. The two governments have been discussing a program that would allow travelers to engage in limited business activities during the 14-day quarantine period after arrival. Zhao said the program would support the resumption of work and production. Both countries are eager to rejuvenate their economic growth after virus-related slowdowns. China and Japan have also said that a fast-track system for students, interns and workers with long-term residence permits will start by the end of the month.