Search on for man who fell overboard in Florida river

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The Coast Guard and other agencies searched Sunday for a Florida man who fell overboard in St. John's River near Jacksonville.

Authorities say the man fell into the water about 3 a.m. Sunday while moving between the Tugboat Pop and a barge. The 42-year-old man's name was not immediately released.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the man was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface.

The search includes a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a 29-foot boat from the Coast Guard. Other agencies involved in the search include the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

