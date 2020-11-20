Miami Herald Logo
Auto detailer gets prison for not paying $1.5M in taxes

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

A Battle Ground, Washington man who ran a Portland, Oregon auto detailing business was sentenced Wednesday to a year in federal prison for a scheme in which he hid his income and evaded paying $1.5 million in taxes.

Thomas Rennie, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted tax evasion, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon ordered Rennie to surrender to prison in late March in an effort to avoid placing him in custody until a time when the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be less severe or a vaccine is available. He also was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution.

Rennie owned and operated the Autobella detailing business for over 28 years.

He avoided paying taxes from 2005 through 2017 and also lied on a bankruptcy petition in an attempt to hide his income and assets, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Claire Fay.

He evaded paying personal, corporate and employment taxes, the prosecutor said.

Rennie in court said he felt shame for his actions.

“Please know I’m very remorseful. I made some bad decisions,” he told the judge.

