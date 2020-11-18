Editorial Roundup: Florida

Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:

Nov. 17

Florida Times-Union on maintaining vigilance during the coronavirus pandemic and headed into the holiday season:

Public health experts saw this coming, a surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in colder weather.

Being indoors, with poor ventilation, creates a breeding ground for the coronavirus.

We may be entering the worst of the pandemic before a vaccine becomes widely available.

Graphs charting the path of infections show a skyrocketing rise in November, a mountain slope of illness. In Florida, the positivity rate of infections reached 11 percent, the highest rate in three months.

While the medical community has learned how to prevent more deaths, the surge will inevitably overwhelm hospitals and the people staffing them.

That means Americans must remain vigilant and continue to behave responsibly: wear masks, be physically distant in public, wash your hands often, avoid large crowds.

None of these prevention steps will work well alone, but together they make real reductions in the spread of the coronavirus.

Public health experts refer to this as the Swiss cheese effect. Think of several layers of Swiss cheese, each with holes in different areas. Something might slip through one hole but be stopped at the next layer.

Scientific studies are continuing to offer guidance on how to survive during this pandemic. New information, validated by more information — that’s science.

For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a news release that notes that wearing masks helps both the wearer and others in the vicinity. Previous guidance said there was no evidence that masks helped the people wearing them. But there was strong evidence that when the vast majority of people wear masks, the spread of the coronavirus is severely limited.

There was the story in Springfield, Mo., where two hair stylists who had COVID-19 did not infect a total of 139 clients or six co-workers. Appointment times had been staggered, chairs were placed farther apart and everyone wore masks.

But that was only an anecdote. Now the CDC reported that seven studies have confirmed the benefit of universal masking for both the people who wear them and those around them.

And it’s not just health that would benefit. A study by Goldman Sachs reported that increasing the use of masks by 15 percent could prevent the need for lockdowns and reduce economic losses by up to $1 trillion.

The coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets expelled in the air, especially when people cough, sneeze, talk or even breathe.

REDUCING TRAVEL FOR THANKSGIVING

Almost 9 in 10 of Americans (87 percent) fear an increase of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, according to a scientific poll by Drive Research.

As a result, 3 of 5 Americans do not plan to travel for Thanksgiving, meaning 32 percent fewer traveling than last year.

Also, the average size of Thanksgiving gatherings will decrease from an average of nine to six.

Unfortunately, even family gatherings outdoors can be dangerous for spreading the coronavirus, stated the Mayo Clinic in a news release.

“Despite people’s best efforts, it is almost possible to maintain COVID-19 precautions at holiday gatherings,” said physician Everett Kalcec, a Mayo family physician in Minnesota.

— People are most contagious for the coronavirus right before they have symptoms.

— When food and drink are served, people remove their masks.

— Alcohol reduces inhibitions, people forget to remain distanced and it contributes to louder talking

— Transmission of the coronavirus can occur outdoors.

Nov. 16

South Florida Sun-Sentinel on giving Florida families the choice on whether to return kids to school in the fall:

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran should not require that all Florida public school students return to classrooms in January.

In his executive order for the fall semester, Corcoran allowed state financing to continue for students enrolled in remote learning, but that order expires on Dec. 31. Corcoran said last month that an updated order would come “before Thanksgiving,” which is next Thursday.

Statewide, 37 percent of students remain in remote classes. In Broward County, however, 83 percent have not gone back to campuses. In Palm Beach County, 60 percent are still learning at home.

In the worst case, the state could withhold money for each student who is not in a classroom. Without that money, Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Donald Fennoy told the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, “There’s no way we could function.”

A Department of Education spokeswoman told us “this talk is a false narrative, and the confusion is unfounded.” Yet the worry persists because recent history shows that Corcoran will use money to force policy changes.

Before the year began, Corcoran ordered all districts to offer in-person education as an option. The Department of Education, which Corcoran leads, required each district to submit its reopening plan for approval.

When Hillsborough County wanted to open offering only virtual classes for the first four weeks – COVID-19 cases were rising quickly in the area – Corcoran threatened to withhold $23 million per month in state money. The school district capitulated.

During an online meeting with superintendents last month, Corcoran called virtual classes “Tier 2” education. He wants to “incentivize face-to-face instruction,” but said that “maybe there’s a hold-harmless somehow,” meaning that districts wouldn’t lose money if more – but not all – students came back.

As Corcoran decides, virus cases are rising in Florida, along with hospitalizations. The state recorded 10,000-plus new cases on Sunday. That’s the highest one-day total since August.

Fortunately, the latest research suggests that schools contribute much less to community spread than restaurants, gyms and coffee shops. The dean of Brown University Medical School notes, however, that lessened risk comes only with mask-wearing policies and separating students as much as possible.

Like Corcoran, Gov. DeSantis wants all students back in classrooms. Though he refuses to issue a statewide mandate, he could help ease parents’ fears by at least coming out more forcefully on the benefit of mask-wearing, rather than listen to the out-of-state doctor who wants Floridians to be part of a dangerous experiment in herd immunity.

Unfortunately, school re-openings have been linked more to politics than science. Two researchers, writing for the Washington Post, found that school districts in areas with high support for President Trump were more likely to send students back to campuses. In other words, political leanings mattered more than the rate of COVID-19 cases.

Perhaps that’s playing out here. South Florida went for President-Elect Biden. Fennoy said Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties are working on a “joint communication” asking Corcoran to support an extension of remote learning. (Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie could not be reached for comment.)

“We like to present parents with a choice,” Fennoy said. “And a significant amount of them are choosing to keep their children home.” He pointed out that public health experts expect a greater case surge after Thanksgiving and perhaps Christmas.

Parental concerns aren’t unique to South Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reported that more than two-thirds of parents in Seminole County, responding to a district survey, want their children to continue learning online in January.

The Florida Times-Union quoted a mother in Duval County whose daughter has pre-existing conditions and takes classes remotely. “Every parent has the right to keep their children safe,” the woman said, “even if the people who are supposed to care about that seem to have lost their minds. If we’re forced back to brick-and-mortar, I’ll yank her — and the funding that goes with her — out of Duval County’s school system with zero qualms.”

On Monday, the Times-Union also reported that a teacher in next-door Clay County died from COVID-19 complications. She was second district employee to succumb to the virus in two months.

Corcoran is right about the potential problems of online education, especially for children from struggling families. Thirty percent of students in Florida, Corcoran said during that online meeting, haven’t achieved basic learning levels.

Likely more than Corcoran and DeSantis, teachers and superintendents also understand what students are missing by not being on campus. Fennoy said his district’s online platform is “much better than it was in the spring,” when everyone had to improvise. His children use that platform.

The problem is that too many parents still worry about the virus. Though Corcoran said schools “are one of the safest places to be,” they are part of the community. Cases in children also are increasing, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, especially over the last two weeks.

According to the spokeswoman, the Department of Education is reviewing the latest enrollment data and will “always fight for what’s best for students’ total health and safety.” Forcing a choice on parents – especially those whose children have COVID-19 risk factors – would not promote health and safety.

The Board of Education meets Wednesday. It’s the last meeting until mid-January. Corcoran’s executive order is not on the agenda. The spokeswoman did not respond to a question about whether the issue would come up.

We hope that the threat is a “false narrative.” Wednesday offers Corcoran a chance to end the confusion.

Nov. 16

Tampa Bay Times on the news of a possible effective coronavirus vaccine:

Drug maker Moderna sent a much-needed jolt of encouragement Monday by announcing that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 percent effective. While the findings are preliminary, and any widely available vaccine is still months away, the news could not have been better, or come at a more welcoming time, as the nation reels under a new surge of infections and as states and cities impose new restrictions to control the virus’ spread.

The results thrilled researchers and reaffirmed hopes after Pfizer, in collaboration with BioNTech, became the first to announce last week that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective. Nearly a dozen other companies are conducting late-stage trials, and the early results from Pfizer and Moderna go far beyond meeting the Food and Drug Administration’s target of being at least 50 percent effective in order to be approved. And unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, Moderna’s does not require storage in super-cold freezers, likely making it quicker and easier to distribute.

The good news on the vaccine front came as the U.S. surpassed 11 million reported virus cases on Sunday, with one million reported in only the last week. The daily average of new cases is up by 80 percent from two weeks ago, as infections soar in towns of all sizes and the rural areas alike. Stay-at-home advisories went into effect Monday in Chicago, while a range of new restrictions — from temporary lockdowns and school closures to new mask mandates — took hold in Michigan, North Dakota and New Mexico.

Florida’s Department of Health reported 10,105 new coronavirus infections Sunday, the highest single-day total since July 25. State health officials also attributed 30 more deaths to the virus on Sunday, bringing Florida’s overall death toll throughout the pandemic to 17,734. With 885,201 people within the state having become infected, Florida’s overall coronavirus caseload is the third-highest in the nation, behind Texas (1.05 million) and California (1.02 million). Hospitalizations in the Tampa Bay area have risen by 24 percent in the past month, records show, putting new strains on the health care system as the winter flu season approaches.

The contrasting images of a worsening pandemic and the signs of a vaccine in the not-distant future highlights the challenges of the next few months. Congressional Republicans and Democrats need to agree on a targeted relief bill that provides another round of federal unemployment assistance, financial aid to those facing evictions and funds for cities and states to prepare for the rollout of a vaccine. In a tweet over the weekend, President Donald Trump again called for Congress to pass a “big and focused” bill. Senate Republicans had proposed about $500 billion, though congressional Democrats are holding out for more than $2 trillion. Democrats need to leverage the president’s support with Republicans to reach a practical compromise. They can always seek a supplemental measure in January if the situation warrants and they have the votes.

Americans also need to redouble their commitments to doing their part — to wear masks in public, socially distance and to keep congregating at a minimum. Families are making painful choices to forego group gatherings this holiday season. This is another in a year of sacrifices, but with the winter flu season approaching, the secret will be getting through the next several months until a vaccine is hopefully on the way. Monday was a big step in that direction, and it should encourage Americans to stick this out a little further.

Online: https://www.tampabay.com