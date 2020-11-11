Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:

Nov. 8

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on voter turnout in a Mississippi county, and three statewide ballot measures that were approved by voters:

In this year’s elections, Mississippians showed up. Election Day and absentee voters alike faced long lines, but persisted and made their voices heard. It’s apparent that Mississippians were engaged with this year’s ballot.

The presidential election is obviously one reason for this, but three important measures were also on the ballot. With an overwhelming majority, medical marijuana, a new state flag and simplifying statewide office elections were all passed.

The margin of victory for each initiative was impressive, with over 71% of the vote going for the new state flag. Equally impressive is the engagement on Initiative 65. This was a difficult measure to understand, but the decisive vote makes it clear that voters were educated on the issue as well as on the two-step process required to vote on the initiative.

We still await final, certified results for Mississippi’s elections, but it’s clear that the state’s total turnout will exceed the 2016 presidential election. In Lee County, we’re uncertain of the final turnout and await the complete count of all absentee ballots that might still be received. As reported by Daily Journal reporter Caleb Bedillion last week, counties across Mississippi saw a surge in absentee votes this year because of concerns about the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus and the possibility of large crowds at polling stations.

Whatever the final number, Lee County saw strong turnout and local election officials reported few problems, even amid the additional stresses on the system this year.

An engaged citizenry and efficient election management – regardless of how you voted, this election was a win for the state.

Nov. 6

The Dispatch on Mississippi voters approving a ballot measure that allows doctors to prescribe marijuana to people who have certain medical conditions:

Mississippians with certain medical conditions will soon have a new option for managing pain associated with their conditions.

With the passage of a state medical marijuana program in Tuesday’s election, beginning in August residents will be able to legally purchase as much as five ounces of medical-grade marijuana products per month through state-licensed dispensaries through a doctor’s prescription.

Despise entrenched opposition to the program by state legislators and others, the popularity of medical marijuana is indisputable. To get marijuana on the ballot Tuesday, supporters had to collect the signatures of 100,000 eligible voters. As it turned out, more than 220,000 people signed that petition. On Tuesday, almost three-in-four voters approved the measure.

Given those numbers, it’s likely the program will attract a large number of patients.

Yet even though medical marijuana may soon be available, for many it may not be accessible.

Because marijuana is not a legal drug on the federal level, legal prescriptions for it are not covered by private insurance policies, Medicaid or Medicare.

That means medical marijuana will be exclusively an out-of-pocket expense.

According to a survey by Oxford Treatment Center near New Albany, the cost of one ounce of medical-grade marijuana can range from $210.75 (in Oregon) to $383.60 in the District of Columbia. The average cost of an ounce of medical marijuana is $326.06.

For a patient prescribed the maximum amount, the “average” monthly cost would be $1,630.30, all out of pocket.

The good news is that marijuana is often effective in low doses. In fact, because people can develop a tolerance to marijuana, low doses can prove to be more effective over time.

Even so, the out-of-pocket costs could be a serious obstacle for Mississippi, which has a high rate of poverty.

Poor people are not immune to the pain caused by medical conditions, after all.

One possible means of addressing that issue may come from the success of the program. Because all money generated by the program is retained by the state health department, which manages the program, excess funds could be used to offer marijuana at a discounted price based on income, perhaps in the form of a rebate.

We urge the health department to consider such a measure.

Pain relief should not rely exclusively on one’s ability to pay.

