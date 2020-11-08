Broussard, Colorado beat UCLA 48-42 to begin Dorrell Era

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard reacts after rushing for a touchdown against UCLA in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. AP

The emotions radiating from Karl Dorrell weren't for his first win as head coach at Colorado.

It was for the performance of tailback Jarek Broussard, who didn't play last season due to a knee injury. And that of QB Sam Noyer, who left the program before being re-recruited by the new coaching staff. And for all his players, really.

Broussard scored three times in his first start, Colorado's defense produced two big fourth-down stops in the final quarter and the Buffaloes opened the Dorrell Era by holding off UCLA 48-42 on Saturday night.

“It gives us a start for people to recognize that we’re an up-and-coming program," Dorrell said as the Pac-12 kicked off an abbreviated season. “So proud of them.”

This was far from easy even after amassing an early 28-point lead. UCLA cut the deficit to 48-42 with 1:45 remaining on a 9-yard TD catch by Mike Martinez. But the onside kick was recovered by Colorado's Dimitri Stanley and the Buffaloes (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) ran out the clock.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Broussard finished with 187 yards rushing as the Buffaloes won their fifth straight season opener. The game was played in front of 554 fans made up of family and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This," Broussard said, “means a lot to us.”

The Buffaloes built a 28-point lead late in the first half on mistake-prone UCLA (0-1, 0-1), which turned the ball over four times before halftime that Colorado cashed into 21 points. But the Bruins shook off the rocky start and scored 21 straight to turn what looked to be a rout into a back-and-forth encounter.

There were no punts in the second half, but there were two blocked field goals by UCLA and Colorado made a pair of fourth-down stops. The crucial one was stuffing UCLA on fourth-and-1 at the Colorado 30 with 13:13 remaining and leading 45-35.

“We dug too deep a hole in the first half to be able to come back,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly explained. “We’ve got to do a better job securing the football.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Dorian Thompson-Robinson shrugged off a wobbly start to guide the Bruins back into the game. He threw for 303 yards and four scores. He also rushed for 109 yards, including a 65-yard TD scamper.

Dorrell made his Colorado head coaching debut against a Bruins team where he once was a standout receiver (1982-86) and later their head coach (2003-07). He actually made his UCLA head coaching debut in '03 at Folsom Field, but in a loss.

This time, it was a win. He was congratulated by his assistant coaches.

The 56-year-old Dorrell took over in Boulder last February when Mel Tucker left for Michigan State. Dorrell didn’t have much time to get his team ready with no spring practice due to the pandemic.

Noyer, a graduate senior, threw for 257 yards and a score in his first career start. He also ran for another.

To think, he was out the door.

Noyer returned home to Oregon after last season and was looking at new schools. He was moved from QB to safety in 2019 under Tucker and wanted to be a QB again.

Dorrell convinced him he had that chance at Colorado. Noyer won the job over Tyler Lytle during fall camp.

The Buffaloes finished 7 of 7 in the red zone.

“We were prepared and you saw that tonight,” Noyer said.

It was a frightful first half for the Bruins in Year 3 under Kelly. They fumbled a punt return, had two more fumbles on offense and saw Thompson-Robinson throw an interception to Carson Wells.

The Bruins were a completely different version in the second half — and nearly pulled off the comeback.

“It’s hard to turn over the ball and still win the game," Thompson-Robinson said.

The game couldn’t have started any better for the Buffaloes as they parlayed two early turnovers into TD runs from Broussard. Colorado grabbed a 14-0 lead nearly seven minutes into the game.

Broussard was in the backfield with Alex Fontenot sidelined by an ailment. Broussard didn’t play last season due to a knee injury.

“All those experiences are just motivation for me,” Broussard said.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: Kelly drops to 0-3 in season openers since taking over the Bruins.

Colorado: Dorrell becomes the third straight first-year Colorado coach to win his inaugural game, joining Tucker and Mike MacIntyre.

THIS & THAT

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich caught a 52-yard TD pass from Thompson-Robinson. ... Banged-up Colorado WR K.D. Nixon was held out as a precaution.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Host a Utah team on Friday that had to postpone its opening game against Arizona due to what the Pac-12 said were a number of COVID-19 cases among Utes players.

Colorado: At Stanford on Saturday.