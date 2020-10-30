Georgia governor quarantining; exposed to infected person

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman announced Friday.

The spokesman, Cody Hall, said in a statement that Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp “were recently exposed to an individual who received a positive test result for COVID-19.”

Hall said both have received a coronavirus test, though he did not say if they’d received the results yet.

Georgia has had more than 350,000 confirmed cases of the virus. More than 7,900 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.