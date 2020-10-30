Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Some elderly, disabled in Washington state could lose funds

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Washington state has asked the Department of Social and Health Services to examine options for a 15% budget cut after a projected $9 billion shortfall is expected over the next two years.

That could mean more than $1 billion in losses for about 12,000 elderly and long-term care recipients and more than 8,000 developmentally disabled people, KING-TV reported Thursday.

DSHS spokesman Chris Wright said the potential cuts “could have a huge effect on a large portion of the population of the state.”

For residents like 83-year-old Mary Spears, the cuts could prove drastic, the TV station reported. Spears exhausted her life savings paying for assisted living and is on Medicaid. She is legally blind, uses a walker and has a heart condition. The potential cuts have her family scrambling for alternatives.

“It just feels like having the rug pulled out from under us,” said Spears’ daughter Sandra Brown-Potter while wiping away tears. “For years, we planned for how she would be taken care of, and to have this happen... we have no Plan B.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

People

Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam

October 30, 2020 1:44 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service