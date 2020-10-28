Miami Herald Logo
South Carolina tops 1 million ballots cast in 2020 election

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

More than 1 million votes have already been cast in November's election in South Carolina.

The millionth vote — all by absentee ballot so far — was recorded sometime Wednesday, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission.

About two-thirds of the absentee ballots have been cast in person. The General Assembly allowed absentee voting for anyone without an excuse this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 371,000 absentee ballots have been mailed in, with 100,000 ballots being issued as of Wednesday morning, but not returned, the Election Commission said.

Absentee voting in 2020 has obliterated records from the 2016 general election, where more than 500,000 people voted absentee.

All polling places in South Carolina will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The record for turnout in the state is 2.1 million voters in 2016.

