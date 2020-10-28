Ainsworth returns to work after COVID-19 diagnosis

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said he returned to work on Wednesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Ainsworth said he completed a quarantine after a positive test last Wednesday for COVID-19. He said experienced few symptoms and was able to work from home.

“While many have battled with coronavirus, my symptoms never progressed beyond some mild congestion that I usually experience with seasonal allergies,” Ainsworth said.

Some members of the lieutenant governor’s staff who were in close contact with Ainsworth will remain in quarantine for 14-days as a precautionary measure, his office said. No staffers have tested positive.

Ainsworth said he remains opposed to mandatory mask orders despite being diagnosed with COVID-19, even though he encourages people to wear one.

“I have always encouraged mask-wearing, and I wear one in my daily life. Those with underlying health conditions should be especially cautious, even to the point of limiting their time in public. At the same time, I believe in personal responsibility and think everyone has the right to make their own choices regarding their health,” Ainsworth said last week.