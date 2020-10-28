Longer transition allowed for $16B in contracts at Hanford

The Department of Energy has announced it will take more time to transition to two new contractors at a decommissioned nuclear site in Washington state.

The new $10 billion central Hanford cleanup contract and the new $6 billion site services contract are now expected to take effect on Jan. 24 and last up to 10 years, the Tri-City Herald reported.

The central cleanup contract awarded to Central Plateau Cleanup Company originally had a 60-day transition period and was to end Dec. 3. The current contract is held by CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company.

The services contract awarded to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions originally had a 120-day transition period and was to end Dec. 14. The current contract is held by Mission Support Alliance.

Department officials said the longer transition is expected to help manage larger numbers of employees switching to new companies while complying with safety guidelines intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Central Plateau Cleanup Co. is owned by a team led by Amentum and including Fluor Federal Services and Atkins Nuclear Secured. Hanford Mission Integration Solutions is owned by Leidos, Centerra and Parsons.

The two contractors employ about 1,650 people, officials said.