Recent Kansas editorials

The Topeka Capital-Journal, Oct. 25

One of the more distressing parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, besides the obvious toll on lives and health, is how easy to predict the whole mess was at the very beginning.

Sure, we might not have understood the instant that cases appeared in the United States. But fairly soon afterward it became clear that this was an infectious virus that needed to be handled with extreme care. It also was clear that it spread when people came together in close quarters for extended periods of time, and that large numbers of folks could become infected quickly.

But here in Kansas, many of us, especially those in rural areas, thought this was a bunch of overheated nonsense.

It didn’t help that President Trump made our response to the virus a political issue, and that the simple act of wearing a mask sent some of his supporters into splenetic rages. Bad-faith actors scurried off the sidelines touting unproven treatments (hydroxychloroquine) and making incomprehensible YouTube videos.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

So the pandemic became something that was either exaggerated or just happening “out there” to folks in rural Kansas, a few meatpacking plant or prison outbreaks aside. For months, that appeared to be true. Larger metropolitan areas dealt with outbreaks, and other places didn’t.

Today, the story is different.

The virus is ripping through rural areas, which didn’t take it seriously. They weren’t prepared. And as Topeka Capital-Journal Andrew Bahl wrote, hospitals in Kansas are now making sure they have the space and staffing needed for new COVID-19 cases.

“While the state’s three biggest counties accounted for well over half of the state’s COVID-19 case count earlier in the pandemic, currently two-thirds of the cases lie outside of the Wichita and Kansas City, Kan., areas,” Bahl notes.

We’re not facing an immediate hospital crisis, thank goodness. But the experiences of other areas earlier in the pandemic suggest that if residents don’t take the threat seriously, the health care system could be seriously strained. And that kind of strain can harm health outcomes for everyone in the community — not just those battling COVID-19.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Again, this was all depressingly predictable. A contagious virus does not care if someone lives in a town of 1,000 or 100,000. Its one mandate is to propagate and spread. There is no special protection for those who live in rural areas or who support the president.

We only have the facts of the virus spread, and the advice of public health authorities to combat that spread. Wear a mask when around other people. Keep your distance. Avoid crowds and confined indoor spaces. Wash your hands.

Protect yourself and your community.

_____

The Wichita Eagle, Oct. 26

In the midst of another nasty election season, it’s refreshing to see some Wichita-area leaders and organizations taking principled stands and holding colleagues accountable for smarmy politics.

A leaked audio recording released by The Eagle on Friday showed three local officeholders — Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Rep. Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin — hatching a scheme to cover their involvement in a false-ad smear campaign against a mayoral candidate.

By noon Saturday, the Sedgwick County Republican Party had called out the trio’s “malicious and dishonest actions” on Facebook and said anyone involved in the campaign should step down.

On Monday, the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce and its political action committee added to the chorus, condemning the elected officials’ “lack of integrity and civility” and asking all three to resign immediately.

“There is no place in our community for this type of behavior. It is ugly and unacceptable, and we demand better,” the Chamber said in a statement.

Commissioners Lacey Cruse, David Dennis and Jim Howell weighed in as well, calling for a special meeting to take quick action.

And take action, they must.

“This behavior is not okay,” Cruse said in a Facebook post. “Those who choose to be silent, those who are not willing to speak out about this publicly are part of the problem.”

Silence is too often the norm in politics. This time, though, the audio is loud and clear, the reaction is swift, and the next step is unequivocal:

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin should resign. Period.

“The people of Sedgwick County deserve representation that is ethical, above reproach, and honest,” Howell, a Republican, said in a Facebook post Sunday evening. “The actions of these men in the ‘Protect Wichita Girls’ scandal is reprehensible and embarrassing to our community.”

The audio “demonstrates a clear breach of honesty and the values that we as Commissioners swore to adhere to,” Dennis said on his Facebook page.

Bravo. And finally.

O’Donnell, the only one of the three seeking reelection, has a long and sordid history in politics, and it needs to end. So far he has successfully, astonishingly weathered charges that he dodged taxes by living on church-owned property, supplied beer to a Wichita State fraternity party, borrowed a Christian school van to party at a Kansas City Royals game, and gave campaign money to friends.

And if the blatant conspiracy on the latest recording isn’t enough, let’s not forget that O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin used a nonprofit charity to collect money for their sleazy attack ads.

So kudos to the organizations and officials calling for them to resign, and to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett for saying Monday that his office will investigate the matter.

Wichita City Council members have remained silent on the scandal so far, and they need to speak up. Voters should, too, by voting O’Donnell out of office next week, the way they booted Capps in the Republican primary.

If history is any indication, the embattled electeds will dig their heels further into the muck, blaming others or the media for their misdeeds. They could force a recall election — a lengthy, complicated and expensive process.

Whatever it takes, they must be held to account. They must not continue to serve. Their colleagues, constituents and voters must continue to demand better.

____

The Manhattan Mercury, Oct. 23

There’s something unnerving about the way the Manhattan school district suddenly changed course this past week.

For weeks, district officials said that they planned to shift students to a four-day-a-week in-person schedule, starting in early November. That is, students would attend school in-person four days a week, rather than the current schedule of two days per week. The other weekdays, they take classes online. The current setup is called the “hybrid” model, which, it seems to us, nearly everyone dislikes. It’s the worst of both worlds -- in-person infections, online isolation and disconnection, and the need for teachers to pull double-duty to make that all work.

The idea to shift to more in-person learning is driven by a desire to get kids back to something closer to a normal school experience. Truth is, online learning just isn’t as good as in-person for many students, and of course our society is built around the expectation that kids will go to school on weekdays in the fall, winter and spring.

Then, all of a sudden, when it came time for a school board vote on that shift, administrators pulled the plug. It’s not going to happen this semester.

The trouble, they said, is that they’re short of staff. They can’t fill open vacancies on the staffs of the custodial, food service and transportation departments. Plus they have 40-some staff members on quarantine, and -- according to the discussion at the school board meeting Wednesday -- they figure they’re going to need even more staff than normal to teach kids in smaller groups in-person.

The notion that the school district is short of, say, paraeducators, is not entirely surprising. But never in the lead-up to this decision did district officials say anything about staffing problems. That doesn’t mean there’s anything dishonest or misleading about this, it’s just unnerving to have that argument surface on the fly.

We suppose that this is part of the position we’ve all been put in, forced to make impossible choices, because of a deadly viral pandemic: School? No school? Split the difference? Isolation or infection? Lockdown or outbreaks? Bars or no bars? Or, bars, but you can’t stand up? And so on.

The reality is that a staffing shortage is not easily remedied, especially if it involves teachers to handle kids in smaller groups. You can’t just haul off and hire a bunch of them, particularly when applicants might be leery of a work environment involving a bunch of teenage infection vectors. (Excuse us for the cynicism. The counter-case was expressed wonderfully by Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid, who said, “When you get to help kids, it’s a wonderful thing.” Hear hear!)

Anyway, the point is that this problem isn’t going away anytime soon, and that’s why this is all unnerving. It’s not like the school district said they would get kids in schools quicker if the virus numbers come down. It’s not like they said they would fully reopen when the positive test rate is below five percent.

Short of mass vaccination, this is a problem for the rest of the school year.

Unless, of course, things change suddenly again. Which they could. They just did.