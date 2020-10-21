Kentucky posts near-record number of COVID-19 cases, deaths

Kentucky reported its second-highest daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday as the governor bluntly warned that the coronavirus escalation could get worse in coming weeks.

The 1,487 new virus cases pushed the statewide total past 90,000 since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said. He reported 21 more virus-related deaths.

The Democratic governor called on Kentuckians to “do better” in following health guidelines to contain the virus, including wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.

“I hope we can come together in what’s going to be a very difficult time for us to stop the virus, based on the fact that it is escalating nationally," Beshear said at a briefing. “I hope we can come together and make sure we never have a day like this again. It’s a lot of loss going on out there.”

The governor also warned that social gatherings can accelerate the virus's spread. He noted recommendations from the White House indicating that Kentuckians in counties with high virus infection rates shouldn't have gatherings beyond their immediate families.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“If we continue to see our numbers going up the way they are, we may need to ask that we have a period of a week or a couple of weeks where we just don't have any of these backyard barbecues, or the rest, at all," Beshear said.

He also urged venues to redouble efforts to combat the virus, saying that “prevents us from having to take other steps." The governor noted that one wedding was connected to 44 virus cases, one family gathering was tied to 14 cases and one funeral to six cases.

“Now it doesn't mean that we're going to stop weddings. We're not," Beshear said. “It doesn't mean we're going to stop funerals. We're certainly not. We shouldn't be having parties. But what this means is we've got to be more careful."

His warnings come as the number of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb.

The ongoing escalation is “very real,” the governor said, warning that in coming weeks “things look like they are going to get worse before they get better.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The only time Kentucky reported a higher number of daily coronavirus cases was on Oct. 7, when the count included a significant backlog of cases from Lexington, the governor's office said.

The 1,487 cases reported Wednesday raised the statewide total to nearly 91,000. The 21 deaths reported — among people ranging in age from 42 to 93 — was one fewer than the state’s single-day record of 22 on Sept. 10. The state's virus-related death count has now reached at least 1,363.

Nearly 800 people are hospitalized in Kentucky because of the virus, including 203 in intensive care, the governor said. Rising hospitalizations have coincided with the surge of cases.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

Beshear continued giving his coronavirus briefings remotely while in quarantine with his family at the governor’s mansion. Beshear’s wife, Britainy, and their two children also are in quarantine. They were potentially exposed earlier this month by a member of the governor’s security detail who later tested positive for COVID-19. The governor’s family tested negative again Tuesday but they have several more days in quarantine before they are cleared by state health officials, he has said.