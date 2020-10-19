Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Kamala Harris to make two stops in North Carolina Wednesday

The Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will visit North Carolina on Wednesday, almost a week after canceling a visit due to COVID-19 cases among a staffer and flight crew member.

A brief statement released by the Joe Biden presidential campaign Monday said Harris plans to visit Asheville and Charlotte. No specifics have been released yet.

As early voting began last week, the Biden campaign focused on North Carolina, including a stop in Durham Sunday by the former vice president for a voter mobilization event.

Harris will be in North Carolina on the same day President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service