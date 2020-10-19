The Latest: French figure skating Grand Prix canceled

A fan wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus waits for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The remaining Grand Prix events -- Skate America in Las Vegas this weekend, plus China, Russia and Japan -- have been restricted to domestic-only figure skaters.

___

The Carolina Panthers have closed their facility for the next two days after receiving an “unconfirmed” positive coronavirus test Monday.

The team said in a statement that “out of abundance of caution, players, coaches and staff inside the red line areas will work virtually today and Tuesday. The training room remains open and we are still scheduled to operate on our regular itinerary on Wednesday.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said on a video conference call Monday that he received a phone call at 4:48 a.m. about the unconfirmed test, but wouldn’t say if it involved a player, coach or staff member.

Players normally have meetings on Mondays and are off Tuesday. Their first day of practice for the week begins on Wednesday, so the team shouldn’t miss any practice time.

Rhule says his staff will work from home the next two days in preparation for Sunday’s game at New Orleans.

___

The Internationaux de France, part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take place from Nov. 13-15 in Grenoble. It is the second of the six Grand Prix series competitions to be called off, along with Skate Canada. The ISU also has canceled the Grand Prix Final set for December in Beijing, which was planned as a test event for the 2020 Winter Olympics.

Following the announcement from French President Emmanuel Macron last week of a curfew in the Grenoble area, and in consultation with the city, the French figure skating federation canceled the event.

Skate America begins Friday in Las Vegas, the first of now four Grand Prix competitions, to be followed by events in Russia, China and Japan. This year, all of those events are for skaters of the host nation and skaters who are training in that nation.

___

Wasps rugby club could be forced to withdraw from the English Premiership final on Saturday at Twickenham after three more players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four players and three staff tested positive last week, and Wasps hasn't trained since last Wednesday for its first appearance in the final since 2017.

A decision on whether Wasps can play Exeter in the final will be made on Wednesday after more tests on Tuesday.

Bristol, which finished third in the Premiership and lost to Wasps in the semifinals, is on standby to replace Wasps.

Bristol could make its first appearance in the final, which could pit together the winners of Europe’s two biggest club trophies. Bristol beat Toulon last Friday for the second-tier Challenge Cup, while Exeter beat Racing 92 for the main Champions Cup on Sunday.

___

Swiss champion Young Boys says it was surprised by the decision of local authorities to limit stadium capacity to 1,000 ahead of this week’s Europa League game against Roma.

The club had already begun selling 8,200 tickets last week to season ticket holders for Thursday’s game at the 32,000-capacity Stade de Suisse in Bern.

UEFA allows stadiums to be filled at 30% capacity for Champions League and Europa League games if local authorities allow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local authorities in Bern reacted to the rising number of COVID-19 cases by re-imposing the limit of 1,000 people at major events.