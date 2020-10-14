Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Pennsylvania’s newspapers:

City shouldn’t have to sue for gun safety

The Citizens’ Voice

Oct. 10

With nearly three months remaining in 2020, six murders Monday in Philadelphia pushed this year’s homicide total, 366, beyond the 2019 total. Almost all of those victims were shot. They’re among 1,615 people who had been shot in the city as of midweek.

Almost all of those victims also were or are Pennsylvanians. Yet the state Legislature continues to refuse to help Philadelphia protect the city’s streets.

The carnage is, as Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called it Tuesday: “shameful and sickening.” And there is no single cause of it that easily can be corrected. That does not mean, however, that the government should not address known elements of the problem. One of those is that guns are the weapons of choice for killers.

Philadelphia has been trying for decades to get the state Legislature to help diminish gun violence. But conservative legislative majorities consistently have served the cause of gun rights absolutism rather than citizens’ safety.

Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and more than 20 other local governments adopted ordinances nearly a decade ago, for example, limiting gun purchases to one per month per person and requiring the reporting to police of lost or stolen weapons — neither of which infringed upon legitimate gun ownership and both of which were designed to prevent the distribution of deadly firearms to criminals. Courts upheld the ordinances, finding that gun activists who sued against them lacked standing because they could demonstrate no harm.

The state Legislature shamefully responded with a law that grants such standing and requires the local governments to pay the legal bills of activists who sue against the ordinances.

Now, Philadelphia has sued the state government in Commonwealth Court, seeking to overturn its preemption of local gun ordinances.

Philadelphia wants to prevent “straw purchases” that put guns in criminals’ hands, preclude carrying firearms in public parks and a few other measures that could deny at least some bad actors the means to increase the death toll.

It is to the shame of lawmakers that the city has to sue. Every local government in Pennsylvania that cares about their citizens’ safety, including Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, should support Philadelphia’s lawsuit.

Here are all the ways to vote in this election, safely and securely

Harrisburg Patriot News/Pennlive.com

Oct. 10

Pennsylvanians should be confident state officials are working to ensure voters can exercise their democratic rights in this election season – whether in person or by mail.

And for many Pennsylvanians -- especially those older, reliable voters -- having multiple options is a most welcome development.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar laid out on Friday during “Live on PennLive with Joyce Davis” all of the things her office is doing to give voters as many ways as possible to cast their ballots. They include:

Voting early in person at a polling place

Voting by mail and dropping the ballot in a mailbox

Voting by mail and dropping the ballot in a designated “drop box”

Voting in person on Nov. 3

Voters will have to make a personal decision about which of these options works best for them. The good news is, a record number of people are going to participate in democracy this election season, probably due in no small part to Boockvar’s efforts to make it as easy as possible.

Boockvar says almost 8.9 million people have registered to vote, an all-time high. But she wants to see that number reach nine million. We do, too.

It definitely helps increase voter participation by having so many ways for people to cast their votes. And it should encourage voters to know Boockvar and state officials are taking seriously the risk associated with voting during a pandemic. They are aware many elderly people and those with health conditions will not stand in long lines or pick up the same pen hundreds of other people touched on election day.

Thanks to Boockvar and her staff, they don’t have to.

For those who do want to vote in person on Nov. 3, Boockvar is also offering solid reassurance the polling places will be as safe and secure as possible. Surfaces will be regularly wiped down, poll workers will wear masks and the pens will be disinfected for those who don’t bring their own.

But voters should keep in mind, going to the polls during a pandemic entails some risks.

Poll workers will not be tested to determine if they are carrying the coronavirus. Temperatures will not be taken of poll workers, staff or voters. And it’s possible someone standing next to you could carry the virus.

That’s why it’s important for voters who show up at the polls to do their part to protect themselves and others: wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently.

The Secretary of State’s office has made it super easy to get information about where to vote, how to vote and the deadlines for casting your vote. It’s all on VotesPA.com. And if you don’t want to use a computer, you can call 1- 877-votes-pa to get any information you need about how to participate in the Nov. 3 election.

The sad news is Boockvar and her colleagues have more to worry about then just COVID-19 and keeping polling places clean and disinfected. This election, they also have to take seriously the threat of voter intimidation.

And, yes, they are taking it seriously. The state is making sure if you decide to go to the polls on Nov. 3, you won’t have to worry about anyone threatening you or trying to stop you from voting. A slew of law enforcement agencies are working with state officials to protect the polls, workers and any voter who wants to enter a polling place on Nov. 3.

If ever there was a time to thank the Office of Secretary of State, this is it. They are facing challenges no one could have imagined to make sure we are all able to vote in as many ways as possible.

Maybe next election, they find a way to let us all vote immediately-- online. It’s definitely coming.

Ruling dismissing Scarnati lawsuit was a win for accountability and transparency in Pennsylvania

LNP

Oct. 13

A Jefferson County judge dismissed a lawsuit last week filed by Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati’s campaign against The Caucus and two journalists. As Mike Wereschagin of The Caucus reported, “Scarnati wanted The Caucus, a publication of LNP Media Group, Caucus Bureau Chief Brad Bumsted and Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis to pay his accounting firm $5,070 for producing and copying public records that documented questionable campaign spending by Scarnati. He also wanted the trio to pay $1,000 in attorneys’ fees and court costs. But Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock ruled that Scarnati’s campaign — not the journalists — should be on the hook for the costs his accounting firm incurred.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer whose partners include LNP Media Group.

It seems important to remind everyone that the records in question in this case were public records of the campaign spending of Joseph Scarnati, the most powerful lawmaker in the state Senate.

Those public records had to be sought from an accounting firm because Scarnati’s campaign had stored them with the firm Clyde, Ferraro & Co.

Had the district judge ruled in favor of Scarnati’s campaign — and should the campaign refile its lawsuit and succeed — the implications would be alarming.

As David Cuillier, a public records expert at the University of Arizona’s School of Journalism, told The Caucus and Spotlight PA last month, campaigns could simply hire a pricey legal or accounting firm to maintain public records, then demand thousands of dollars from any citizen who seeks access to those records.

“It’s totally contrary to the intent of the law and democracy,” Cuillier told The Caucus and Spotlight PA. “Essentially, you price people out of their government. It’s really dangerous.”

We couldn’t agree more.

It seems important to also point out that this lawsuit from Scarnati’s campaign clearly was aimed at getting revenge on journalists for doing their jobs too well.

LNP Media Group’s Bumsted and Spotlight PA’s Couloumbis — along with three other journalists — spent a year digging into the campaign spending of Scarnati and other state lawmakers. What they found is that a significant portion of that spending could not be traced using the information the lawmakers’ campaigns had publicly disclosed.

Candidates are required by state law to disclose campaign donors and expenses. But lawmakers frequently obscured their spending by listing expenses as credit card payments without detailing the actual expenditures.

In his records, Scarnati used vague descriptions like “lodging” without disclosing, for instance, that some of his hotel stays in 2016 were in Europe — where, as we noted last month, not many of his Jefferson County constituents reside.

The Caucus and Spotlight PA journalists found that Scarnati’s shielded spending amounted to nearly $246,000, which was more than any of the other nearly 300 campaigns the news organizations examined.

Last October, hours after The Caucus and Spotlight PA published their investigation, lawmakers — rather than expressing any kind of mortification — instead attempted to change the law to make it harder for the public to access the records upon which the investigation relied.

That effort quickly was abandoned (it should have died of embarrassment). But as Wereschagin noted last week, media experts believe a “refiled lawsuit might achieve the same goal through the courts if it succeeds.”

Tom Murse, editor of The Caucus and executive editor of LNP ' LancasterOnline, called last week’s ruling “a victory for the citizens of Pennsylvania.”

When ‘temporary’ isn’t short term

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Oct. 14

It took some doing but the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has found the sweet spot in balancing the competing interests of pay-as-you-go protocols versus the real-time, real-life struggles of those ensnared in the economic fallout of COVID-19.

After a few months of deadlock, the PUC settled on a decision in early October: End the across-the-board moratorium on utility shutoff but create a protected class of customers at or below 300% of federal poverty guidelines, so long as those customers avail themselves of other assistance programs available to them.

The pending Nov. 9 end to the broad moratorium had to happen at some point. Otherwise, the PUC would have set the utility companies up for their own set of financial problems and could have been potentially complicit to customers’ racking up of a mountain of debt that could have proved, in time, to be insurmountable.

When the moratorium on utility shutoffs was put in place in mid-March, fingers were crossed that the brunt of COVID-19 would be in the rearview mirror within a season. Then came summer without its fireworks, then September without full-on face-to-face education. The holidays portend to be quieter and “new normal” seems likely to be the watchwords for 2021.

So the “temporary” measures that were put in place — such as the ban of utility shutoffs — must be re-evaluated through this now clearer lens: The collateral damage of the pandemic in economic terms will unfold for months or years to come. Temporary layoffs have become permanent. Supposed stopgap furloughs remain in place. Commercial real estate is abundant, the travel industry is in the tank and the wheel of economic uncertainty goes round and round, where — when — she’ll stop, nobody knows.

In the meantime, citizens must do the responsible thing and manage within their means. Spending adjustments, if needed, should be made. This is reasonable.

Nonetheless, the reasonable thing may not be possible, at least not immediately, for some. Spending adjustments in the midst of this pandemic could mean “adjusting” to a hungry belly or a cold nose. That’s why the PUC’s creation of the protected class is both compassionate and sensible. Yet even that reprieve will have to come to an end at some point.

It was time for a reckoning with “temporary.” The PUC was wise to see this.

Ruling advances transparency

The Scranton Times-Tribune

Oct. 13

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments to conduct public business on digital platforms. It probably was inevitable that the situation would lead to a Sunshine Act controversy but when it happened, a local teachers union was willing to press the case and Lackawanna County Judge Terrence R. Nealon made the right call.

During a digitally streamed Sept. 14 meeting, the Scranton School Board voted to furlough 218 nonteaching employees until the district is able to switch from online instruction to in-person classes. The Zoom meeting was capped at 100 people and a technical problem prevented the board from streaming the proceedings to people attempting to watch on YouTube, including many of the workers who were about to be furloughed.

One of those employees, Kelly McGrath, sued with the support of the Scranton Federation of Teachers. They contended that the inability of hundreds of people to view the meeting was akin to the board closing the doors of a conventional meeting. Therefore, they argued, the meeting violated the state Sunshine Act, which requires all public bodies to vote in public.

In the first case of its kind in Pennsylvania, Nealon agreed.

The board met again at a fully accessible digital meeting and approved the furloughs. The ruling was important beyond the narrow subject of the meeting, in that it was a needed blow for transparency in the digital age.

