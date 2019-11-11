Inmate killed in fight at federal prison in Florida

Authorities say a prisoner is dead following a fight between rival gangs at a federal prison in Florida.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons statement says the fight occurred about 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the high-security unit of the Federal Correctional Complex-Coleman near Wildwood in central Florida.

Thirty-nine-year-old Troi Venable died at a hospital after the fight. He was serving a 17-year prison sentence for assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He'd been at Coleman since 2017.

Prison workers union chief Joe Rojas says tensions had escalated between a primarily African American gang and a white supremacist gang. Rojas says Venable was stabbed with a homemade knife.

Prison spokesman Dale Grafton tells the Orlando Sentinel that no injuries were reported to staff members.