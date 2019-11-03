Governor unveils revamped childhood development website

Rhode Island's governor has unveiled a website that aims to provide parents with resources on early childhood education and development.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says parents should turn to the revamped state website to learn about available state resources and guidance, from prenatal to pre-kindergarten.

The enhancements to the website were paid for using a one-year federal preschool development grant. The entire grant provided about $4.2 million this year to strengthen Rhode Island's system, with other grant funds going to support the state's efforts to develop early childhood education and family-centered support programs.

Raimondo says the grant "has laid important groundwork" as the state looks to continue increasing investments in early childhood education and development.

She says every child, regardless of zip code, deserves a shot at a bright future.