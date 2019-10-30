Editorials from around New York

Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from New York's newspapers:

The Facebook Pressure Campaign

Wall Street Journal

Oct. 29

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Facebook is in the midst of its worst scandal since Cambridge Analytica. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been hammered by presidential candidates, Members of Congress, fellow tech moguls and virtually every major newspaper, magazine and television network. Hundreds of Facebook employees have signed a petition calling for him to change course.

What did Mr. Zuckerberg do to deserve this avalanche of criticism? Cave to Chinese censorship pressure, like some NBA players? Walk away from U.S. defense contracts for ideological reasons, like Google did last year?

No, the scandal is that Mr. Zuckerberg said two weeks ago that Facebook is committed to supporting free expression. Most scandalously he said his company, like broadcast stations, won't fact-check candidate election ads. Instead it will allow disputed claims to be debated by the public and press in America's democratic tradition.

This has many in politics and the media up in arms because they think it could re-elect Donald Trump in 2020, and they've wasted no time signaling to Mr. Zuckerberg that they'll blame him if Mr. Trump wins. We doubt Mr. Zuckerberg favors Mr. Trump politically.

Yet the company is thinking beyond the current frenzied political environment. Politicians have been lying about one another for hundreds of years, and dragging Facebook into the election circus will damage the company's credibility in the eyes of millions and undermine faith in the electoral process.

The media anger about Mr. Zuckerberg's free-speech policy is especially odd. Shouldn't reporters want to know what candidates are saying so they can dissect and report on it?

Instead journalists are offering sophisticated-sounding arguments for why political speech should be controlled by tech companies. One popular argument is that Facebook's algorithm rewards appeals to emotion so legitimate debate can't take place. Yet political advocacy in the U.S. has always included emotional appeals. If Facebook's algorithms favor polarizing content, that's a separate debate.

Others resent the way the platform has upended news delivery in a way that takes power from the press. "The news media have traditionally borne the responsibility for insuring that the actual purpose of the First Amendment is fulfilled," said the New Yorker. It's an unfortunate conceit of some in the media that they ought to have a monopoly on free expression to the exclusion of ordinary people and their elected representatives.

Facebook is also being attacked because Breitbart News has qualified for inclusion in its "News" feature which will be unveiled this week. This is said to prove Facebook is a right-wing platform in the tank for Mr. Trump. But about 200 outlets so far have qualified for inclusion based on neutral criteria, including liberal sites like Salon.com_and CNN.

Media and political elites think they are advancing the public interest in demanding that Mr. Zuckerberg put his thumb on the political scales. Yet in the process they are showing why so many Americans have lost trust in them.

Online: https://on.wsj.com/36c4drP

___

Why New York Can't Pick Up Its Trash

The New York Times

Oct. 29

How bad is New York's trash nightmare? So bad that, back in 2013, officials frantic to subdue the growing rat population attempted to slip the rodents birth control. But without a little seasoning, they wouldn't touch it. Raised on New Yorkers' rich and putrefying leavings, the rats knew they had more delectable options available to them. Researchers added flavor to the drugs to tempt the fattening critters to bite before romancing one another.

"Ultimately it ended up being something like cannoli cream," said Joseph Lhota, the former chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. "It worked a little bit. Until they wised up."

For the most part, residential garbage collection is fairly efficient. It's overseen by a tightly regulated city agency with rules to protect workers and pedestrians. The big problem is with trash from businesses, which is handled by the private garbage industry.

Commercial sanitation is like the Wild West, at least if you can imagine the Wild West as a fetid dump. Unlike many major cities, New York has no extensive system of alleyways. New Yorkers plop torn and overflowing bags of banana peels and coffee grounds and meat scraps directly in front of their businesses. Garbage trucks from an estimated 90 companies weave through the five boroughs, according to a report from the city first published in 2016 that formed the basis for proposed reforms. The system is, the report concluded, "inefficient, unsafe and unsustainable. It is broken."

New York's trash nightmare is a model failure of the free market. Commercial sanitation workers contend with dangerous conditions for low pay, and wage theft is rampant. Many routes on this race to the bottom can take upward of 12 hours and cover more than 100 miles, the city report found. By contrast, the longest route of a city sanitation worker is about nine miles, according to city officials, though it often features more stops per mile.

All the inefficient carting routes compound New York's pollution problem. They add to greenhouse gas emissions and ground-level pollutants that can exacerbate asthma and have been linked to other health problems. On some city blocks, garbage trucks pass by some 400 times every day, according to the city study.

In their haste, the private trucks regularly flout traffic rules. Since 2010, trucks belonging to private carters have killed 28 people — pedestrians, cyclists and sanitation workers. They have injured many more. City sanitation trucks killed seven people during the same period.

On Wednesday, the City Council is likely to enact a new system for handling commercial trash, which is half the city's waste. High time.

The legislation would create a system of 20 commercial trash zones, with businesses within each zone able to choose from one of three private carters. The city would determine the eligible private carters through competitive bidding.

The reforms have broad support. The sanitation commissioner, Kathryn Garcia, deserves praise for leading the reorganization. Labor unions and environmental groups have pushed hard for the plan. It has also received support from unlikelier groups, like the Real Estate Board of New York, a powerful lobbying group, and the Partnership for New York City, a business group akin to a chamber of commerce.

Those groups back the plan because they see it for the opportunity that it is: a chance to make the city safer and healthier, a chance to renovate an industry that affects the quality of life of all 8.5 million people who live in New York.

"Trash management and disposal is a huge issue in society, and figuring out a smarter way to do it in a growing city like New York is a business priority," said Kathryn Wylde, president of the Partnership for New York City. "This plan is a smart way to handle the issue."

The city has been at war with its trash since its founding. "There are accounts of Peter Stuyvesant being enraged at how sloppy the colonists were, even in the first decades of the 1600s," said Robin Nagle, a professor at New York University, and the anthropologist-in-residence at the city's Department of Sanitation.

Modern officials have had their own sanitation battles — some entirely predictable, others not. Until the mid-1990s, when prosecutors stepped in, the mafia exercised significant influence over the industry, increasing costs by up to 40 percent.

The plan before the Council this week won't solve all sanitation problems, but it can help.

Daily traffic from private garbage trucks would be reduced by more than half, from more than 28 million miles per year to fewer than 11 million by 2024, when the plan is to be fully in effect, according to city officials.

The plan would also impose new rules to improve safety, labor practices and customer service.

There is still more the city can do to improve its own operations. The mayor, for example, promised to get composting underway throughout the city. That way, food waste can be composted instead of ending up in landfills, where it generates methane, a major contributor to climate change.

Opponents of the proposed commercial hauling system have said it would put some private carting companies out of business. But the industry's terrible record on safety and labor practices, as well as its grimy environmental footprint, leaves the city with no choice but to act.

"If we have restaurants that are feeding people undercooked food and making them sick, they would go out of business," said Councilman Antonio Reynoso, the bill's sponsor. "This is why government exists."

Death and trash are among life's constants, and the City Council has a chance to do something about both. In one swoop, it can prevent accidental deaths, pick up the trash and make life better for the people who do this vital work.

Online: https://nyti.ms/31UMuS9

___

Public boards can't do secret budgets

The Auburn Citizen

Oct. 30

As towns are putting their annual budgets together, residents should feel free to show up and see what their local boards are working on — and town officials need to keep the doors open.

Whether through ignorance of the law or a willful disregard for it, the Throop Town Board met earlier this month to work on next year's budget but didn't let members of the public into the room to hear what was being discussed. Supervisor William Tarby later said that is was OK to have a closed meeting because it was "just like an executive session" and included discussions about personnel and wages. A public meeting would be held later, he said, to unveil a preliminary budget after the "hypothetical stuff" got ironed out in private.

That's not how public meetings work in New York.

The state Open Meetings Law is quite clear that "every meeting of a public body shall be open to the general public." Yes, there is a short list of acceptable reasons for holding an executive session, but "budget workshop" is not one of them. And even when executive sessions take place, they can only take place after a board publicly convenes the meeting and votes on a motion to enter a closed session with a specific reason provided to the public.

What happened in Throop shouldn't happen in any town, village or city — or school district, for that matter. Elected officials are required to meet publicly any time there will be a quorum. And because they are in charge of spending the public's money, the public has the right know what's going on every step of the way — even when the discussions are merely "preliminary."

The "personnel" exemption often cited for going into a closed-door session is precisely defined in the law: "the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation." Talking about whether to fund positions in a budget does not fall within that definition.

Boards need to follow the law when it comes to conducting the public's business, and the public needs to hold them accountable when they fail to live up to their obligations.

Online: https://bit.ly/2JAAqzk

___

Lessons from the raid that killed ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

Newsday

Oct. 29

There is much to say about the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and even more to learn.

Begin with congratulations to the unknown military and intelligence personnel who pulled it off. The skill and bravery of the planners and the troops on the ground were essential to the success of the mission. It was extremely risky, like the surprise attack in 2011 that resulted in the death of Sept. 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. The eight helicopters faced gunfire on their way to al-Baghdadi's compound in northern Syria. And President Donald Trump was right to prioritize the pursuit of the murderous al-Baghdadi. His extreme brutality in beheading captives and setting others on fire, all captured on video, was an effective recruiting tool for jihadists to join his caliphate and a stark warning to Western powers.

But while the world can find relief in his demise, we all must understand the many lessons that emerged from the raid.

Its success doesn't mean the fight against ISIS is over. Cells of fighters, large and small, lurk all over the world. Our nation must stay vigilant and continue to pursue any future leaders of ISIS. A positive sign: The day after the raid that killed al-Baghdadi, another American attack apparently killed his likely successor.

We need allies. Going it alone doesn't work. American intelligence officials worked closely with their Kurdish and Iraqi counterparts to pinpoint al-Baghdadi's location. The Kurds, in particular, provided essential information, despite Trump's decision earlier this month to pull U.S. troops out of Syria and abandon the Kurds.

We need a strong, effective intelligence agencies. Trump has attacked them incessantly and tried to weaken them, but it was information gleaned by the CIA about al-Baghdadi's whereabouts that set-in motion the planning for the raid.

Trump should not have kept House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the dark about the raid. The idea that she would have leaked that information is absurd. She was on the House Intelligence Committee for years, has no record of divulging classified material, and is second in the line of presidential succession. If Trump excluded her and other Democratic leaders because of the impeachment inquiry, it's another unfortunate example of politics infecting national security.

Our Middle East policy is still unclear. While the raid succeeded, pulling out from Syria earlier this month forced the Pentagon to speed up the attack before the military's ability to control spies on the ground and reconnaissance in the air was compromised. And Trump decided to leave some troops in Syria, after the blowback from his own party on the pullout, to protect oil fields there. That's a good goal; ISIS funded itself with oil exports from wells it seized. But Trump also suggested that the United States would take some of the oil. That's illegal. Language is important; it feeds perceptions the world has of our nation. The president must be more careful

Online: https://nwsdy.li/34jX5rl

___

State government shares the blame for NY's mental health mess

New York Post

Oct. 29

Mayor Bill de Blasio deserves much blame for the city's recent rash of violence by the mentally ill. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo's actions — and lack of them — have played a big role, too.

One statistic is telling: With 19.5 million residents, New York has less than 3,000 beds available in state psychiatric hospitals — just 15 beds per 100,000, when the minimum ratio generally considered necessary is 50 per 100,000. In 1955, the state had 600 per 100,000, as mental health expert DJ Jaffe has reported — 40 times today's level.

Cuomo has closed hospitals and let the number of psychiatric beds drop, but the mentally ill haven't disappeared. They're just swelling shelters, jails and prisons, sprawled out on sidewalks — or roaming the streets, creating mayhem.

The city just saw Randy Santos allegedly fatally bludgeon four homeless men and Kwesi Ashun smash a cop with a metal chair — plus at least two scary subway pushers.

It was a case like one of those last horrors that led New York to adopt Kendra's Law, which lets judges order sick, potentially dangerous people to get treatment. It's proven highly effective — but the Assembly refuses to go along with closing loopholes and making it permanent. Cuomo should hold Assembly feet to the fire and get the law strengthened.

The Legislature also needs to remove obstacles to committing mentally ill people who pose a serious threat. Most states set a "need for treatment" or "grave disability" standard; New York is one of just a few requiring someone to be a danger to himself or others.

As Jaffe argues, "Laws should prevent violence, not require it." Yet when Ashun's sister told a city Mobile Crisis Team she feared he might hurt someone, they told her to call 911 if he did. Uh, that would be too late.

Fact is, like de Blasio, Cuomo and the Legislature simply haven't made serious mental illness a priority. It's not just the sick who are now paying the price.

Online: https://bit.ly/2WBJHMZ