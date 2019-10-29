Abortion clinic seeks court order, new license to stay open

The Dayton area's last abortion clinic is trying to avoid closure by pursuing a new state license and intervention by a federal court after the Ohio Supreme Court again refused to hear its appeal.

That court decision Tuesday meant Women's Med Center faced losing its license for not meeting certain state requirements regarding backup doctors and hospital transfers. It immediately asked a federal court to temporarily block the state from enforcing those requirements. The clinic argues they're unconstitutional, medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion access.

Attorney Jennifer Branch says the center has postponed surgical abortions but remains open for medication abortions. She also says it already lined up an additional backup doctor and applied for a new state license.

The Ohio Department of Health won't comment on the pending litigation.