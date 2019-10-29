Recent Missouri Editorials

Lawrence Journal-World, Oct. 27

The Hatfields and McCoys made for a great story, but they didn't make for a great neighborhood. It is a thought worth remembering as the University of Kansas resumes its athletic rivalry with the University of Missouri.

KU last week announced the creation of a six-game basketball series between KU and MU that will run from the 2020-21 to the 2024-25 seasons. The longtime, bitter rivalry came to an end in 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC. KU, at that time, said it had no interest in playing Mizzou again, given that its defection put the entire Big 12 Conference in jeopardy.

The decision to resume the rivalry isn't that big of a surprise, given that there is money to be made off of it. Missouri officials have been saying that since 2012, and KU officials eventually proved them right. (Full disclosure: The Journal-World and its KUsports.com site likely will try to make money off the rivalry as well, meaning we'll try to keep our stones away from our glass house.)

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The resumption of the rivalry also isn't that big of a deal in the grand scheme of our world today. It probably isn't worth the time of a lengthy debate. Still, let's use the announcement as an opportunity to remember a few things:

. The rivalry had grown too ugly. The KU vs. MU football games in Arrowhead Stadium had become unenjoyable to many KU fans. Whiskey bottles flying past your ear, shoving in the stands and palpable tension between crimson and blue and gold and black wherever you walked. Missouri fans were obnoxious to KU fans. They likely felt the same about KU fans. KU basketball coach Bill Self said last week he missed "the fans' hatred for one another," which seems like an odd statement to make in today's world. The KU vs. K-State rivalry feels much healthier. If KU insists on restarting the rivalry, hopefully they can give it more of that feel. But that will be a tall order, given the history. Sometimes it is best to realize that life will be fine if you never see each other again.

. What Missouri did in 2012 in leaving the Big 12 Conference was a serious matter. Missouri — and to be fair, Nebraska too — really sold out their region of the country. The Big 12 Conference is one of the institutions that brings attention to the central region of the country. In a small way, it gives a region that needs a voice an opportunity to have one. For reasons of jealously and delusions of grandeur, Missouri and Nebraska put all that at risk. KU was in real jeopardy at the time. It is not hard to imagine KU playing basketball in the Big East Conference. It would have created not only a geographic mess, but a financial one. Nebraska and Missouri have gone on to create pedestrian lives in new neighborhoods. We probably don't need to hold that grudge any longer, but why do we need to break bread with them?

. If KU wants to create a rivalry that matters, begin playing Wichita State in basketball every year. There are many KU fans who would much rather see that game. The reasons that KU previously cited for not scheduling WSU seem hollow now. If the power of athletics is as important as some university officials want us to believe, KU should schedule Wichita State on an annual basis. It would make Wichita State as an institution stronger.

Some fans may say that is the reason not to schedule WSU. Those are fans of basketball only. Fans of the state should feel differently. The state of Kansas needs all the help it can get. Most of the state is declining in population. Wichita continues to be viable for population growth, but only marginally so. WSU will play an important role in boosting the Wichita region. Again, if KU officials truly believe that athletics can make an institution stronger, then help a fellow state school add a marquee game to its schedule every year.

It would make the neighborhood better. Our new Hatfield and McCoy show probably won't.

_____

St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Oct. 27

Nearly a decade after its controversial implementation, it's clear the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is saving lives. Yet the Republican Party continues its relentless campaign to kill it.

Defeating that campaign could be a matter of life or death for people like Bonnie Sparks, a heart patient profiled in a recent Washington Post deep dive on the real-world effects of Obamacare. Without it, "I would be dead or I would be financially ruined," said Sparks, relating how she risked — and then suffered — a heart attack because she couldn't afford her prescribed blood thinner. She now has coverage through Obamacare.

Her story is one of millions. As the Democratic presidential candidates debate the best way forward on health care, they should remind America that the Affordable Care Act, imperfect as it is, is infinitely better than the GOP's non-alternative.

Before Obamacare, tens of millions of Americans lacked health care coverage, and could see doctors only in emergency rooms. Many more had insurance that didn't cover preexisting conditions. For those poor outcomes, America was spending far more per capita on health care than most other countries.

President Barack Obama's signature program required insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions and accept other reforms, offsetting those money-losing requirements with a guaranteed customer base through a mandate that all Americans buy insurance. The program offered to help states expand Medicaid, the government medical program for the poor, to cover others who couldn't afford insurance.

Although meant as a compromise between public and private health care approaches, Obamacare ran into the uncompromising opposition of Republicans — whose operating philosophy regarding a health-care crisis affecting millions was, basically, it's not government's problem.

They attempted throughout Obama's tenure to kill the program, and after taking the White House in 2017, killed the insurance mandate. Red states like Missouri refused to expand Medicaid, throwing their own low-income citizens under the ideological bus. Red-state attorneys general, including then-Attorney General Josh Hawley of Missouri, sued to end the whole law, a suit that now endangers millions of Americans with preexisting conditions.

Yet today, despite the GOP's best sabotage efforts, Obamacare is saving lives.

The Washington Post report, based on academic and government data, shows the program — which extended coverage to 20 million previously uncovered Americans — has had real-world impacts on issues like how often people are hospitalized for asthma and diabetes, how many prescriptions are being filled, and how long patients with chronic life-threatening conditions are surviving.

There's nothing wrong with discussing other ways to provide universal health care, but that's not what Republicans are doing; they're simply trying to return to an America where Bonnie Sparks and millions like her face poor health or early death for no reason but a lack of financial resources. Democrats should remind next year's voters of that fact at every turn.

_____

Jefferson City News-Tribune, Oct. 27

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently tried to get some innocent publicity by exploding an old bridge. In the process, the agency itself got blasted.

It got blasted by the public and news organizations for stifling free speech, and for good reason.

MoDOT held a raffle to determine who would get to push the detonator for a controlled explosion to remove an old Mississippi River bridge at Louisiana, Missouri, the Associated Press reported. The Champ Clark Bridge was recently replaced.

Mitchel Lemons, 13, of Nebo, Illinois, won the raffle and showed up to the event in his Trump 2020 shirt and Trump 2020 ball cap.

But before posting a photo from the event, MoDOT cropped out the shirt and digitally blurred the cap.

It probably wasn't a Deep State conspiracy, but rather a misguided attempt to depoliticize the event. We get it. Trump is a love-em-or-hate-em kind of president. Why detract from your publicity money shot with Trump campaign images that are going to make lots of people cheer and lots of people groan?

MoDOT initially defended the decision, according to KMOS, writing: "We respect all individuals' choice and edited the picture because many of the comments were detracting from the intent of the post which is to celebrate this young man's excitement to have an opportunity of a lifetime."

The agency also said the edits were originally made so it wouldn't appear to be "campaigning," the AP reported.

But MoDOT quickly, and rightly, reversed course, apologizing for its "error in judgment" and posting the unedited photo.

It's clearly illegal for governmental agencies to promote or oppose candidates or ballot issues. But, by running the photo unedited, the agency isn't taking political sides. It's simply giving a kid his freedom of speech, regardless of whether his shirt promoted Trump, Bernie Sanders or urged write-in votes for Mickey Mouse.

We're glad to see MoDOT quickly realized this, apologized and changed course.