Tucson raises minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21

Tucson is raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 years old, up from 18, effective Jan. 1.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the City Council's 6-1 vote Tuesday night makes the southern Arizona city the fifth in the state to adopt such an ordinance.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a similar proposal recently, and the Tucson ordinance applies only within city limits.

It will include a 90-day educational period before enforcement begins. The enforcement will be handled by the city's business services and code enforcement departments.

First-time violations by businesses selling tobacco products to people younger than 21 will be punishable by a $500 fine. Penalties escalate with subsequent violations.