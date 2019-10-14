Omaha mayor says she supports tax on vaping products

Omaha's mayor says she supports a proposal to expand a tobacco tax to including vaping.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Mayor Jean Stothert said last week she would support the expansion for public health and tax fairness reasons.

Council President Chris Jerram has called for ending an exemption for nicotine delivery devices. The proposal would add a 3% tax on tobacco products to e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

The change would spur an estimated $1 million increase in the tobacco tax, which now raises about $3.5 million annually.

Vaping retailers say they will fight the proposal.

A public hearing is planned later this month.