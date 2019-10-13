State agents fatally shoot man while serving search warrant

State law enforcement officers have fatally shot a man during a drug search at a Florida home.

A spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the agency's special operations team was serving a warrant at a home in North Port on Friday night when a suspect confronted them with a machete.

Agents shot 57-year-old Fernando Mora. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agents involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation in keeping with FDLE policy.