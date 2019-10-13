Hearing set in suit challenging state’s vaping products ban

A federal judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts' four-month ban on the sale of vaping products.

The hearing Tuesday in Boston federal court is expected to focus on the vaping industry's request to temporarily lift the ban while the broader case is decided.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani last week denied the industry's request to lift the Sept. 24 ban until Tuesday's hearing.

The Vapor Technology Association and local vape store owners argue the ban will destroy Massachusetts' $331 million nicotine vapor products industry and irreparably harm their business.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued the ban after state officials reported 10 probable or confirmed cases of lung illness caused by e-cigarette products. Last week, the state reported its first confirmed death from the illness.