No candidates in sight, but Florida Democrats energized

Even with no presidential candidate in sight at their state convention, Florida Democratic leaders say grassroots party members are energized to defeat President Donald Trump next year.

Party leaders admitted that in past years they have started late in raising money and organizing. But they promised they weren't repeating that pattern this election cycle.

Party chairwoman Terrie Rizzo and executive director Juan Penalosa told reporters Saturday that they have a multimillion dollar campaign to register 200,000 Democrats by the 2020 primary.

They also have a voter protection hotline set-up to take complaints about problems Floridians are having either registering or voting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chief among the complaints are felons who are trying to get their voting rights restored after Florida voters approved an amendment allowing felons to regain the vote.