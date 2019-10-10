Florida governor to return $50K from Giuliani fixers

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will return a $50,000 contribution he received from two South Florida businessmen now facing charges for allegedly helping President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani investigate political opponents in Ukraine.

DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Ferre said in an email Thursday the money given to a political action committee would be returned to the federal government. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are charged with funneling foreign money into U.S. politics.

That included the $50,000 given to a DeSantis-affiliated PAC in June 2018 by a company linked to Parnas and Fruman called Global Energy Partners. That was before Trump endorsed DeSantis for governor.

Ferre says the allegations surrounding Global Energy Partners are troubling.

Parnas runs a different company in Boca Raton and Fruman owns condos in Sunny Isles Beach.