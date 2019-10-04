Trick-or-treating limited in city hit by encephalitis

A Massachusetts mayor has set a curfew for trick-or-treating on Halloween after his city became a critical risk for the eastern equine encephalitis virus.

Mayor James Jajuga announced Friday that Methuen residents will be limited to trick-or-treating from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The decision follows the city's designation as one of 35 communities in the state now at critical risk for the virus. State public health officials say three residents have died from the virus.

WCVB reports there have been 12 human cases of the illness this season in Massachusetts alone.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The rare disease can affect people of all ages. It has been reported sporadically in the state, with the most recent outbreak years occurring from 2010-2012.