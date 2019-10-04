Judge expected to uphold state’s vaping products ban for now

A federal judge is expected to uphold Massachusetts' four-month ban on the sale of vaping products for now.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday said she is "leaning toward" denying the vaping industry's request for a temporary, two-week reprieve from the ban while their legal challenge plays out in Boston federal court.

The Vapor Technology Association, an industry group, and local vape store owners argue the ban will destroy Massachusetts' $331 million nicotine vapor products industry and cause "irreparable harm" to their business.

Talwani is expected to issue a written decision on the industry's request for temporary relief later Friday. The next court hearing is Oct. 15.

Democratic Gov. Charlie Baker issued the ban Sept. 24 after state officials reported 10 probable or confirmed cases of lung illness caused by e-cigarette products.