The Latest: Sanders in Las Vegas after his heart procedure

Attendees use bug spray fight off mosquitos while waiting for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to arrive at a campaign event Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. AP Photo

The Latest on Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A top official in Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign says the Democratic candidate is in Las Vegas, where he’s resting after having a heart procedure for a blocked artery.

Campaign adviser Jeff Weaver says that Sanders’ wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, is on her way to Las Vegas.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Weaver isn’t saying whether the Vermont senator is still hospitalized.

O’Meara Sanders says in an email that her husband “was doing really well.”

The campaign says the 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation. Sanders has canceled events and appearances "until further notice."

The campaign says two stents were "successfully inserted" and that Sanders "is conversing and in good spirits."

____

10:55 a.m.

Bernie Sanders' campaign says the Democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery. The Vermont senator is canceling events and appearances "until further notice."

The campaign says the 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation.

The campaign says two stents were "successfully inserted" and that Sanders "is conversing and in good spirits."

His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters Tuesday night but didn't mention any health concerns about the candidate.

Shakir said the "state of the campaign is strong" and he played up Sanders' strong fundraising total for the third quarter.

Sanders recently canceled some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice. The campaign said at the time he felt fine.