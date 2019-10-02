Parents of autistic son take restraint lawsuit to high court

Parents who say their son was improperly restrained at a children's hospital and school have taken their case to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Neil and Deb Graff are suing Children's Care Hospital and School on behalf of their autistic son over its use of the prone restraint at the institution in 2010. The restraint involves bringing a person to the floor face-down and holding that person's arms and legs. The Graff's 2013 lawsuit says the restraint was used on Ben more than 130 times while he was a resident. The Argus Leader says it's now prohibited under administrative rules.

The Graff's attorney Michael Luce says a judge improperly excluded state Department of Health surveys which would have showed deficiencies in Ben's care. There's no timeline on when the Supreme Court will decide the case.