Trump and Pelosi aides talk drug costs despite impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an interview at The Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Nick Wagner

White House and Democratic officials are discussing details of House drug pricing legislation — even amid the raging impeachment battle.

Passing a law to curb prescription drug prices remains a top policy priority for both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite her decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into the president's actions.

Both sides stressed they are not negotiating. House staffers on Tuesday explained how Pelosi's Medicare negotiations bill would work. White House aides asked questions.

Joe Grogan, a top policy adviser to Trump, called it "a very cordial and productive working session."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Even in the best of times, a drug bill would be a heavy lift for a divided Congress and the Trump White House, but Tuesday's talks show there's still some movement.