Police: Armed man shot by officer as he fled traffic stop

A Florida police officer shot and wounded an armed man who fled during a traffic stop.

Cocoa police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said in a news release that 44-year-old Dana King's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. He was shot Sunday night during the traffic stop.

An incident report says King exited the vehicle with a fire arm and ran into a nearby resident's backyard. Police say he'll face multiple felonies when he's released from the hospital.

Florida Today reports King is a convicted felon, with a record dating to 1994.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is normal procedure. The officer has been placed on administrative pending the outcome of the investigation